Clerk's office closed to public, but still processing documents

Yamhill County Clerk's Office is closed to the public, but workers are continuing to record documents and process marriage licenses, passport applications and voter registrations.

Clerk Brian Van Bergen said the office will process in person only "critical transactions" that effect life, health or property. Appointments are necessary, and people who come in for appointments must show no signs of illness.

Other transactions can be processed electronically, by fax or by mail.

For instance, e-Recording will be used for real property related documents.

Voter registration can be completed through www.oregonvotes.gov.

For more information about the clerk's office, call 503-434-7518 or send email to clerk@co.yamhill.or.us.