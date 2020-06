Claudina Caceres Ruiz 1931 - 2020

Claudina Caceres Ruiz passed away June 22, 2020, at the age of 89. She is survived by her four daughters, Norina, Nelda, Norma and Noelia; her eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ricardo Ruiz, at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. Memorial services are pending with Macy & Son Funeral Directors.