Claudette Morris 1944 - 2020

On April 10, 2020, Claudette Morris passed away due to complications of a massive stroke in her Grand Ronde home, surrounded by her family.

Claudette was born March 21, 1944, in Baker, Oregon, to Al and June Davis. She married her high school sweetheart, John Morris, on November 23, 1968, in Salem, Oregon. After obtaining a degree from Phagans' Beauty School and working for many years as a hairdresser in Sheridan, Oregon, she then worked for the Willamina School District as a classroom assistant until her retirement.



Claudette will forever be remembered for the impact she had on so many people in her community. Whether it be at the bowling alley, cheering at a sports field, or quietly sitting in her garden, she had a bright personality that refused to be ignored, and a laugh that filled up the room.



Claudette was preceded in death by her parents, Al and June; step-dad, Orley Brock Sr.; and her brother, Richard. She is survived by her husband, John; three daughters, Carisa, Jody and Carrie; siblings, Joe, Melvin, Mike, Steve, Pat, Kim and Charolette; grandchildren, DJ, Cody, Ashlyn, Brandon, Josh, Ellah and Izzy; and great-granddaughter, Claire.



Due to current social distancing circumstances, there will be no physical memorial service. Instead, we will be having a virtual celebration of life on Facebook. She will be laid to rest at Buck Hollow Cemetery in Sheridan, next to her mother and father, June and Orley Brock.



In lieu of flowers or cards, please make a donation in her name to your favorite charity.