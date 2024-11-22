City of McMinnville hosts forums on three projects

Establishing rules for transitional housing (representing a step between unhoused and stable living) have been a priority for city committees this year and draft regulations have moved through the Affordable Housing Committee and Planning Commission on the way to a final vote before City Council planned for February, according to Associate Housing Planner Evan Hieptas.

There are current transitional housing projects in the city; however, they are currently required to meet standards for residential development, according to Hieptas. The draft amendments call for the projects to be an outright use in several zoning categories, with approval by administrative staff without a public hearing or noticing. The projects would allow “unconventional housing types,” but would not include tents, yurts or temporary fabric structures.

The creation of regulations follows the passage of Oregon HB 2006 in 2021, which requires emergency shelter applications be approved by local governments if the projects meet certain criteria. The bill also laid out how cities can authorize the establishment of transitional housing projects.

“The state recognized a need for more of this specific housing need and enacted legislation that allows cities to set rules and parameters around transitional housing,” Hieptas told the News-Register.

The open house will feature a 20-minute presentation and will have stations featuring city staff and nonprofit representatives to discuss the regulations, according to Hieptas.

The event will be held Dec. 3 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Kent Taylor Civic Hall.

A community forum on the Third Street Improvement project will happen a day prior, to give the public a chance for input on proposed “flexibility” changes on the long-term project. The project’s advisory committee has made several changes to plans over the last few months, including making some streets curbless and modifying mid-block curb extensions and landscape plans.

The current project phase will result in 30% design documents for the estimated $20 million-plus renovation when it wraps up at the end of the year. The next engineering phase will complete the design for the street and is expected to take place between 2026 and 2028, according to city staff.

A community survey on the curbless streets is available online through Dec 13 on the city’s iheartmac.org website.

The forum will be held on Dec. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kent Taylor Civic Hall.

A third event will give residents a chance to interact with finalist development teams chosen for the redevelopment of the former Ultimate RB property.

The forum will be held Dec. 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kent Taylor Civic Hall.

The city purchased the 3.5-acre property last year for $4.25 million and plans to sell the parcel to a developer. The goal is to create a mixed-use residential and commercial site on the property off Northeast Alpine Avenue, between Eighth Street and 10th Avenue in the city’s Gateway District.

Representatives from the three finalist firms will be on hand along with city staff and industry experts, according to the city.