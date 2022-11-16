City Council, MSD meeting cancelled

Tonight's joint meeting of the McMinnville City Council and McMinnville School District Board of Directors at Kent Taylor Civic Hall has been cancelled due to the shooting incident near McMinnville High School this morning, according to City Manager Jeff Towery.

City Council will still meet for an executive session closed to the public at 7 p.m., followed by a special meeting at 8 p.m. to decide whether to extend the short-term rental application moratorium and discuss time, place and manner regulations for psilocybin. A two-year ban on psilocybin businesses in McMinnville is likely to pass, leading 64.6% to 43.3% with nearly 65% of votes counted.