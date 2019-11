City Club to hear about public art

McMinnville City Club will host a program about "The Importance of Public Art" at noon Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the McMinnville Grand Ballroom.

Doors will open at 11:45 a.m.

Members of McMinnville's Public Art Committee and artists will talk about the pieces on display throughout town.

The cost is $14 for members and $19 for non-members.

For more information, send email to rsvp@maccityclub.org or call 971-241-0153.