City cancels senior, youth activities

The McMinnville Senior Center is closed and all of its programs are canceled at least through Monday, April 13.

Senior activities could be suspended longer. The McMinnville Parks and Recreation Department's website at www.mcminnvilleoregon.gov/parksrec will provide updates as they come available.

In addition to the senior center, all city events hosting more than 10 people in high-risk populations – over age 60 or with chronic health conditions -- are canceled.

A Thursday news release from Fire Chief Rich Leipfert about the senior center closing also announced that all parks and recreation youth and adult sports programs are also canceled until April 13.

Youth soccer games and practices are canceled from through Sunday, March 29. "We will re-evaluate at that time," city officials said in the release.

The McMinnville Community Center at 600 N.E. Evans St. will remain open, and city programs running at the center will continue for now.

Likewise, the McMinnville Aquatic Center and programs at the pool will continue until further notice.

The actions follow directions from Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon Health Authority guidance.