City bans RVs from parks

Comments
Joel R
Honest Question: Where on earth do homeless people get all of those old broken down, worn out RV's? It's weird.
Were they once rich people with a nice RV to enjoy on vacations? Did their life slowly fall apart until all they had left was the RV?
That doesn't quite add up because the RV's are so old and dilapidated. They look like something that has sat in a barn for thirty rears before being drug back out and put to use.
tcrawford@georgefox.edu
My question would be if the RV's are fully legal on the road? Are they current with DMV tags?
Bill B
Thank you Ms. Muir.
Rds
So now when teams from out of the area go to games the parents wont be allowed to bring RVs to watch their kids play and rest between games. to me a ban seems like overkill but so many people just can't leave these people alone.
bonnybedlam
While this is obviously going to be bad for the homeless people it's targeting, is it expected to affect the tourists who come here in RVs and might want to use the parks during daylight hours? Will all RV parking be banned equally, or are the police planning to make exceptions for some people?