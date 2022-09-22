Citizens learn about YCSO option; Yamhill plans to keep PD

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
dinky
Your information in the last part of this story is incorrect. The information should read:" Sheridan and Willamina contracted for coverage by the sheriff's office. Not Yamhill!
Reporter Starla Pointer
That's correct -- Yamhill has never contracted with the sheriff's office.