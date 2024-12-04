Cities continue holiday season celebrations

News-Register file photo##Lafayette’s tree lighting will start at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in Joel Perkins Park.

Several Yamhill County cities will light their Christmas trees this weekend, and other holiday events are continuing as the holiday season gets into full swing.

- Yamhill Mayor Yvette Potter will read “A Visit from St. Nicholas” at her city’s tree lighting event, which will start at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at city hall. Santa will be there, as well.

- Lafayette’s tree lighting will start at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in Joel Perkins Park.

- Amity’s holiday event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. A light parade starts at 5:50 p.m. from the fire station. The parade will wind through town, going north on Oak Avenue and Jellison Avenue to Rice Lane, then west to Trade Street and south back to the fire station.

The tree lighting will happen as the parade passes Amity City Hall. Refreshments will be served there, starting at 5:45 p.m. Santa will pose for photos will greet residents after the parade at the fire hall.

- The Yamhill County Historical Society’s annual “Handmade Holidays” bazaar will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center. Admission is a donation of four cans of food for the Yamhill County Food Bank.

- Carlton’s tree lighting event will start at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Ladd Park downtown with music, caroling and cocoa. Lights will be turned on at 5 p.m.

In addition, some of Santa’s reindeer will be visiting Carlton on Dec. 7. The Carlton Business Association is hosting the free event from noon to 6 p.m. During which community members can see the reindeer at the corner of West Main Street next to the post office.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Carlton Police Department will host its annual “Santa Patrol” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Carlton Civic Center’s Community Room. Families can attend the free event and have their photos taken with Santa and Carlton police officers. Children will receive a bag of goodies and a stuffed bear,

The Santa Patrol started in 2012, with officers and Santa driving through town visiting children’s homes. This is the first year it will be held open-house style.

- “The Dayton Revels” concert and dessert performances will take place Dec. 6, and 8 in Pioneer Evangelical Church, 300 Fourth St., Dayton. Admission is $10. For more information, call 503-679-9328.

- Willamina’s annual Christmas light parade and celebration will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Entries will line up at 5 p.m. before parading through town. A tree lighting event and visit from Santa will follow at the Willamina Fire Hall.

- A lighting ceremony will take place in Sheridan on Dec. 14. Look for details in an upcoming story.

- McMinnville’s new “Glide and Gather” ice skating rink is scheduled to open Friday, Dec. 6, after being delayed for a week. The rink and a holiday market will be set up in the Oregon Mutual Insurance parking lot. They will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 22. Skating costs $10.

- Also continuing are performances by the Community Christmas Cantata Choir in area churches. Check the News-Register Events Calendar for times and dates. Admission is free, but a free will offering will benefit the Yamhill County Food Bank.