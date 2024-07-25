Citation issued following injury crash near Amity

Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle injury collision at 8:38 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, on Highway 99W north of Amity.

Zachary Crawford, 29, of Molalla, was driving a Chevy Colorado north on 99W at the Amity-Dayton Highway (Highway 233) intersection when he slowed and made a U-turn, according to OSP. Andrew Delaney, 33, of Salem, was following in a Ford van and struck the left rear of the Chevy.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by B&G Towing. Crawford was transported to a local hospital as a precaution and later issued a citation for making and illegal U-turn, according to OSP.