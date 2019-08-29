Christopher Aaron Barnes 1990 - 2019

Christopher Aaron Barnes passed away July 2, 2019, in Gresham, Oregon. The youngest child of Marshall Eugene Barnes Jr., he was born August 13, 1990, in North Platte, Nebraska. Christopher is survived by his father, Marshall Eugene Barnes Jr. and step-mother, Karen Barnes, both of Shelton, Washington; one sister, Tamara Bryant of Estacada ,Oregon; and two brothers, Gene Barnes of Kansas City, Missouri, and Scott Barnes of Stayton, Oregon. Chris also left behind nieces, nephews, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Christopher, you are missed.

Celebration of life service will be

Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.

At The Promise Church in Dundee, Oregon

23330 S.E. Fulquartz Landing, Dundee, Oregon 97115