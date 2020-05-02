Christine Ann Galan 1956 - 2020

Christine Ann Galan was called home on May 2, 2020, with her beloved family by her side, at her home in McMinnville, Oregon.

She was born December 3, 1956, in Castro Valley, California, the fifth of five children born to Jack and Emelia Tebaldi. She lived in Fremont, California, until 1977.

She married the love of her life, Manuel Galan, on July 10, 1976, at Chapel of the Chimes in Reno, Nevada. Chris had her favorite son, Mario Galan, on December 30, 1976. On April 18, 1982, she had her favorite oldest daughter, Alicia Wright; then on February 18, 1984, she had her favorite youngest daughter, Ashlie Darnell.

Chris spent 19 years with Tri-Met, retiring in February of 2017. She loved spending time with family and friends, cruising with her husband in their 1968 Chevy pickup, spending time with her beloved dog, Classy, bowling, cooking and cracking jokes. But, most of all, being involved in her grandchildren's daily lives. To her husband, she was his best friend and his better half. To her children and grandchildren, she was the strongest and most selfless woman they ever met. She always put her family first, to the very end. XOXO

Chris is survived by her husband, Manuel; her son, Mario (Autumn); daughters, Alicia (Matt) and Ashlie (T.J); six grandchildren, Marcus, Koby, Dominic, Hannah, Rhyder and Aryanna; one sister; two brothers; 14 nieces and nephews; and countless extended families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Emelia; her sister, Leona; father-in-law, Reginaldo Galan; and her beloved dogs, Nika and Classy.

A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.