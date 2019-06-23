Cheryl Jensen - 1945 - 2019

Cheryl Jensen was born November 22, 1945, in Corvallis, Oregon, to Norma Shimmin and Charles Gebhardt. She passed away June 23, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

She graduated from West Salem High School in 1964.

Cheryl met Darrel when living in Tacoma, Washington. After knowing him only three months, they got married on July 19, 1968. She had two children, Peter and Rachel. She taught Rachel how to roller skate, a cherished memory. She always believed in her children, encouraging them to try new things, and made them who they are today. Cheryl and Darrel were married 50 years.

She started working at Oregon Mutual in July of 1979. She worked there over 30 years as a commercial lines rater.

Cheryl loved to take beach trips with her husband, Darrel, to celebrate their anniversary every year. She was talented and creative. She loved to sew homemade quilts, pillows, and homemade dolls. She was always willing to try new projects.

She also loved to read historical romance and mystery novels. Her favorite author was Dean Koontz. She enjoyed telling people about the latest book she had just finished.

Cheryl was selfless, kind and never judged.

Cheryl was predeceased by her mother, Norma; brother, Larry; and sister, Lana.

She is survived by her husband, Darrel, who will miss her dearly; children, Peter Jensen and Rachel (and John) Johnson; brother, David (and Thelma) Waldron; sister, Lynn (and Richard) Falconer; and numerous nieces and nephews. She’s loved by many other family members and friends.

There will be a celebration of life at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 5, at Attrell’s Funeral Chapel in Newberg. Please bring a story or a memory to share in Cheryl’s honor.