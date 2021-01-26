Chemeketa, ferry closed; schools will continue distance learning

Head Start of Yamhill County will be closed Wednesday because of snowy weather.

School districts, including Yamhill Carlton and McMinnville, have announced that distance learning will continue as usual Wednesday, despite snow. Limited In-person Instruction will be cancelled.

Chemeketa Community College campuses are closed, including the Yamhill Valley Campus in McMinnville.

Virginia Garcia clinics will close early today because of snowy weather. They will close at 5 p.m. and reschedule any appointments planned for later in the day.

The Wheatland Ferry is closed because of weather and a power outage.

With snow falling in most parts of Yamhill County, the McMinnville School District announced Tuesday afternoon it would send students -- the few who are in buildings for Limited In-person Instruction -- home at 2:30 p.m.

Most students aren't in school buildings, but are studying via distance learning, instead.

But some are taking classes such as fabrication, constructon or culinary arts, and some are in small groups for language instruction or because they have trouble accessing distance education.