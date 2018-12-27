Charles Thomas Juenemann - 1949 - 2018

Charles Thomas Juenemann, educator, explorer, ponderer, and lifelong friend, died December 27, 2018, of a heart attack. He was 69.

Charles was a self-taught guitarist and pianist, a daily crossword puzzle doer, a mender (antique amplifiers and speakers, relationships). He was a book guy, a sports guy, a berry pie guy. He loved his classic Chevy Nova and always changed the oil in his cars himself but could also identify Limoges china in an antique store.

Before retiring, Charles was a principal in the West Linn and Estacada school districts and before that, an English teacher at Damascus Middle School.

Charles was perceptive about people and liked by most, including his ex wives. He was there to help out in a pinch—from woodworking projects and house catastrophes to emotional support and babysitting grandkids.

A world traveler who entertained loved ones with travelogues from his adventures, Charles had an Oregon road map with every road he’d traveled highlighted and a map of the U.S. marked with every place he’d camped or visited. He had an eye for seeing things others missed; while hiking with friends in the Utah desert in 2005, he found an intact Anasazi pot, which now resides in the Edge of the Cedars State Park Museum.

Survivors include Charles’ children, Brian (Megan), Eric (Sharon), and Eran (Abe), whom he shared with his former spouse, Judy Evans; grandchildren, Finn, Esmé, Charlotte, Evan, Iris, Willow, Harper and Josephine; siblings, Paul, Glenn, Mari and Mark; former spouse, Jamie Birkett; and companion, Brigette Cleverley. Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Ann; and his parents, Walter and Martha Juenemann.

There will be a celebration of Charles’ life at 1:00 p.m. January 12, at the McMinnville Grand Ballroom, 325 N.E. Third Street. Friends and family are invited to bring musical instruments and stories to share. There will be pie.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to The Bears Ears Visit with Respect Education Center via The Friends of Cedar Mesa <https://www.friendsofcedarmesa.org/visitorcenter />. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com