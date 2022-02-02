Charles Mikel "Mike" Foster 1950 - 2022

Mike Foster passed away February 2, 2022. His loving daughter and sister were by his side.

Mike was born November 19, 1950, in Forum, Arkansas, to Garland and Amy Foster. In 1952, he, his parents and siblings Linda and Robert moved to Yamhill, Oregon, where he spent his school years.

Mike attended Yamhill Grade and Yamhill Carlton High School, where he excelled in sports. He earned the nickname “G.O.A.T” from another team, and his friends and teammates continued calling him “G.O.A.T.” all through his school years. He excelled in any sport he played and was voted the "Most Inspirational Athlete” his senior year. He even lettered in four sports his senior year. He was well liked by his classmates, teammates and all who knew him.

Mike also loved to hunt and fish. First, with his brother-in-law, David, and later with his "cousin” David and other friends. They will be honoring Mike by placing a plaque on a tree in their favorite hunting spot in Eastern Oregon.

Mike was a very loving father to his two daughters, Lindsey and Heidi. He shared his love of sports with them, especially Lyndsey, taking many trips to watch teams live. He will be greatly missed.

There is a hole where he once was. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Doris and Phyllis; brother, Robert; and nephew, Chad.

He is survived by his two sisters, Linda (Richard) Rogers, and Wanda (Rick) Tillotson; brother Randy; daughters, Lyndsey (Greg) Lange, and Heidi (Billy) Singleton; granddaughter, Angela; four nephews, Lyn, Scott, Terry and Brett; one niece, Kimberly; and many cousins, grandnieces and nephews.

Mike, we love you and will miss you until we meet again.

Memorial service will be held at a later date; family will notify everyone when and where.