Charles Junior "Chuck" Kadell 1937 - 2024

Charles Junior “Chuck” Kadell passed away peacefully on November 29, 2024, at Rock of Ages in McMinnville, Oregon. He was born August 6, 1937, in Spokane, Washington, to parents Charles Peter Kadell and Irene Etta Durheim.

At age four, he moved to the Ballston, Oregon, area where he resided in his younger years, graduating from Amity High School in 1956. He excelled in football and baseball, was an active FFA member, and had already developed a love for farming and farm animals. By the time he was 12 years old, he was already driving a tractor and hooking up trailers behind it.

He married Sally Guy in September of 1956; however, they later divorced. They had three children, Bruce Kadell (Sharon) of Salem, Oregon, April Rhyne (Larry) of McMinnville, and Dean Kadell (Betty) of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In 1957, he began working at McMinnville Water & Light and started out painting the break room! The story goes that Alan Jones figured if he knew how to back a tractor and trailer, he surely could back up a line truck! He eventually became a lineman, worked his way up the ladder and retired as Line Superintendent in 1992 after 35 years of faithful and dedicated service. He was a hard worker, got the job done, and was always willing to help the customer, working long days and nights during the Columbus Day Storm. His greatest reward was the satisfaction of getting power restored as quickly as possible.

On August 9, 1980, he married Carlene (Trent) Halvorson, and became a stepdad to Allan Halvorson (Lodell) of Newberg, Oregon, and Sue Lee of McMinnville.

Chuck was an active 4-H leader… the Rough Riders… a member of BPOE 1283 for many years, former member of Oregon Vintage Tractor Club, McMinnville Volunteer Fire Department, Oregon Draft Horse Breeders Association, where several plowing matches were held on his farm, Yamhill County Historical Society, and was instrumental in starting Farm Fest and Harvest Fest there, as well. He judged many draft horse shows in the Pacific Northwest, was a Ring Master for 19 years at the Monroe Draft Horse Extravaganza in Washington, and showed his own draft horses in parades, the Oregon State Fair and other smaller county fairs. He loved to give hayrides, granted wishes with the Make a Wish Foundation and was a tireless volunteer everywhere at any time. There is a Kadell Barn at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds honoring Chuck which used to house horses; now it’s the goat barn. Also a gas station in his name, Chuck’s Highway Service, at the Heritage Center.

After their retirement, Chuck and Carlene enjoyed working together on their 104-acre farm, where they eventually started a small herd of registered Angus cattle, and showed them as well. They caught the travel bug, and with friends and family, and even as a team sometimes, they saw places they never would have dreamed they would see, and always added one more trip to the bucket list. One day, he went for a ride with a neighbor to Washington, and came home with a 1956 John Deere 320 tractor he saw in the weeds, thus starting another hobby of restoring old two cylinder tractors.

Chuck always had animals of some sort, loved to build things, loved to tear them apart even more, was always on a tractor, pulling a calf, fixing a fence, cleaning a barn and rarely sat down to rest. He was just one of those hard-working “country” boys who was always ready to offer help.

In later years and with failing health, Chuck loved to go out for lunch, watch Dr. Pol (a Michigan veterinarian) on TV, sit out on the deck when weather permitted and enjoy his view of the countryside and, most of all, spend time with family and friends. He loved those grandkids!

Chuck was predeceased by his parents; one sister, Anita Turley; his best draft horse team, Ruff and Reddy; and his faithful dog, CJ. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Carlene; his five children; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren (with #14 baby boy due in February and named after Grandpa). Also surviving is his brother, Bob Kadell (Karin) of La Center, Washington; his sister, Joan Vincent (Fred) of Florence, Oregon; and several nieces and nephews. He is now at peace and will be sorely missed every day!

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2024, at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center, with time for reflection and sharing at 2:30. Bring your stories!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Yamhill County Historical Society, designated for Chuck’s barn (he always wanted a barn down there for their village), Rock of Ages, McCabe Methodist Church, or to Beloved Hospice.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.