Charles Eugene Parr Sr. 1944 - 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Charles Eugene Parr Sr., at the age of 78. Charlie passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 30, 2022. He was a true inspiration and role model to many and will be profoundly missed.

Charlie was born March 21, 1944, in Vancouver, Washington, to Bernice and Howard Parr. When Charlie was young, his family moved to Sutherlin, Oregon, where he attended school and spent his spare time enjoying the outdoors with his friends and family. After Charlie graduated from Sutherlin High School, he attended Southern Oregon University for two years. Charlie then found himself in Tigard, where he met the love of his life, Linda, and her son, Corey. Charlie immediately and happily took on the role of being a father. In the coming years, he and Linda welcomed another son, Charles Eugene Parr II, and a daughter, Summer Marie Parr.

Charlie was a man who would give you the shirt off his back and the change in his pocket. He was always willing to help, show up an hour early, and stay until the job was done. Charlie never knew a stranger and always welcomed you. He was a true family man. Charlie was a gifted guitarist and would often play his 12-string Gibson around the house. Always wanting to provide for his family, he was an avid hunter. Most of the family grew up on the elk and deer Charlie harvested. He taught his family the true meaning of hard work and how to have fun doing it. Charlie was quick-witted and could always give you a good laugh. Not knowing any emotions other than joy and compassion, he was always able to make you crack a smile even in the worst of times.

Charlie was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Summer. He is survived by his wife, Linda; their children, Corey and wife Tina, and Charlie and wife Alisha; grandchildren, Cody, Zack, Dakota, Hunter, Addison, Alaina and Annika; and great-grandchild, Ezra.

Charlie loved completely and deeply. We take comfort knowing he is at peace and no longer in pain. A casual, open house style celebration of life will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022. It will be held at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, McMinnville OR 97128. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com