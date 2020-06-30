Charles Edward Fry 1933 - 2020

Charles Edward Fry was born October 24, 1933, to John Jacob Fry and Mary Gladys Croff in Chelsea, Oklahoma. He died from complications of Parkinson’s disease and dementia on June 30, 2020, in McMinnville, Oregon.

Charlie came to Oregon at a young age, attending school in Willamina. He served as a fireman on Naval Air bases in California and Washington from 1951 to 1954. He married Jean C. Keller on October 3, 1954. Three sons were born, Benny, Scott and Perry. Charlie worked as a logger and timber faller and in 1961 went to work as ranch manager for the Hubbard Land and Cattle Co., managing ranches in Reedsport, Sutherland and Sherwood. He returned to Sheridan and worked for Hurl Bros. Sawmill and Champion Lumber Mill in Willamina until the mill shut down.

He married Barbara Gould in 1988. He also worked for La-Vel in Amity, and retired from the Wilco Grass Seed plant in Whiteson. He was always raising, training and shoeing a few horses on the side. He was a member of the Phil Sheridan Days Rodeo Committee and the Sheridan Canter Club. Charlie was a founding member of the Yamhill County Team Roping Club and remained a member for over 35 years.

Anyone who knew Charlie knew his passion was team roping. He practiced by the hours, consumed by perfecting his ability to be a top competitor and always sharing that "knowledge" with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Jean Keller Fry; and son, Scott Lee Fry. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Barbara Fry of Sheridan; sons, Benny Fry (Karla) of Carlton, and Perry Fry of Sheridan; five grandchildren, Stefany Fry Embleton (Marty), Emily Fry, Kara Fry Carl (Luke), Abby Fry and Riley Fry; two great-grandchildren, Bryson Embleton and Olivia Carl; and a step-son, Bob Medley (Linda) of Amity.

The family wishes to thank the special people who work at Marjorie House Memory Care for taking care of Charlie. Special thanks to Barbara for her love and caring support for Charlie over the years.

A service will be scheduled at a later date.