Charlene Gail Howard-LaChance 1944 - 2025

Charlene Gail Howard-LaChance died peacefully at 10 p.m. May 29, 2025, at Providence Newberg Hospital in Newberg, Oregon.

Charlene was born July 23, 1944, to Verna Anderson-Howard and Thomas Howard in Toledo, Washington. She married her husband, Thomas LeRoy LaChance, on August 19, 1961, in Tillamook, Oregon. They had been married 63 years at the time of her death.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas LaChance; brother, Jack Howard; son, Howard LaChance; oldest daughter, Cheri Hodgson; and youngest daughter, Antoine (Toni) Stahl; grandchildren, Jon LaChance, Ryan LaChance, Christina Hodgson, Brigette Hodgson, Hunter Cox, Ceidric Stahl, and Lucas Stahl; and great-grandchildren, Alexa Sulak, Ty Schuldt, Treyu LaChance, Neo LaChance, and Hayden Campos.

Memorial service will be held at Dayton Christian Church, Dayton, Oregon on Friday, July 18, 2025 at 1:00pm