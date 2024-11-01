Changes to graduation requirements on Mac School Board agenda

The board will hear first reading of proposed changes to policies about graduation requirements, admission of foreign exchange students and complaints. In addition, the board intends to declare American Educators’ Week and hear reports about personnel student activities and school safety protocols.

The meeting will be available via Zoom, as well as in person in the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Ave. For more information, go to msd.k12.or.us.