Champions Run honors heroes

The See Ya Later Foundation will host its annual “Champions Run for Heroes” event Saturday, Sept. 10.

The event, which honors local emergency responders and law enforcement officers, will include 5- and 10-kilometer runs and a half-mile kids’ run, as well, on the Evergreen museum campus.

Following the runs, participants and spectators can stay for the Special Olympics plane pull, which will be held in the same location.

The Champions Run begins with check-in for runners starting at 7 a.m. Following the National Anthem at 7:55, runners will take off on the 5- and 10-K courses. The kids’ run will start at 8:45.

Prizes will be awarded afterward.

Entry fees are $35 prior to Sept. 3 or $40 afterward. Public safety professionals can enter for $15.

A virtual run costs $30. The kids run is $5.

Proceeds from the Champions Run for Heroes will go to the McMinnville police and fire departments and the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information, send email to info@seeyalater.org.

For more information about the plane pull, go to www.soor.org/planepull.