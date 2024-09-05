Champions Run celebrates local heroes

The Champions’ Run for Heroes will start at the Lodge on the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum campus. Runners and walkers can choose from 5K and 10K events; children can take part in a half-mile run.

Check in is at 7 a.m., with the runs starting at 8 a.m. following the opening ceremony. The McMinnville High School band will play the National Anthem.

A kids’ area will be set up with activities, including a bounce house shaped like a UFO. The McMinnville Police Department, McMinnville Fire Department and Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office will have information and equipment on display.

Carmen Banke, who founded SYL in honor of her late son, Scott, said about 150 people usually take part in the run/walk event.

Registration costs $40 for the 5 and 10K runs on a certified course or $5 for the kids’ run. For employed public safety professionals, the cost is $15. A virtual option is available for $30.

Proceeds will be split among the three first responder organizations, MPD, MFD and YCSO, along with the SYL Foundation, which hosts activities and camps for children.

For more Information, send email to info@SeeYaLater.org or call 503-434-1730.