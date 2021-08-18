Cecilio T. Suarez 1930 - 2021

On August 18, 2021, Cecilio T. Suarez, our beloved father at 90 years of age, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving children.

Longtime resident of McMinnville, Oregon, Cecilio was born November 22, 1930, in Capac, Michigan, to Ysabel Madeza and Tomas Suarez. He was preceded by death by his first wife, Flora Guerrero Suarez, and his second wife, Irma Yolanda Garza Suarez. He is survived by his 12 children, Juana Suarez, Flora Suarez, Herminia Suarez, Cecilio Suarez Jr., Luisa Suarez, Tomas Suarez, Ruben Suarez, Maria Suarez, Alicia Suarez, David Suarez and the twins, Yolanda and Susana Suarez.

Dad’s legacy was to work harder than the next guy and to trust those you love. His sense of humor was unmatched. Dad will live forever in our hearts and memories.

In lieu of flowers or condolences, please be kind and thoughtful to each other. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com