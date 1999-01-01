Catherine Rose Marie Sweigart 1994 - 2021

Catherine Rose Marie Sweigart (Katie) was born May 14, 1994, in McMinnville, Oregon. She spent her first years in Amity, before moving to Yamhill in 2001.

Katie was active in softball, volleyball, track and field, and was the only female on the YCHS Varsity wrestling team. She loved being outdoors and spent much of her time there. She was an avid fisherman and loved logging with her stepdad, Sam Sitton.

She spent the last eight years in South Carolina and Georgia, where she was the project manager for Lucas Designs. She made many wonderful friends while living there.

Katie lit up every room she entered with her smile and contagious laugh. She was a kind and loving soul who would go without so others wouldn’t have to. She loved the beach and the water, hula hooping, playing harmonica, as well as the guitar, and being with her friends and family. Katie will forever be missed by all who knew her. Although she left us far too soon, when she was here, she lived!

Katie is survived by her mother, Celeste Burnham-Landry (Ron) of Port Orchard, Washington; stepdad, Sam Sitton of Yamhill, Oregon; brother, Tom Foskolos of Brush Prairie, Washington; sisters, Autumn Chamberlain of Cottonwood, Arizona, Elizabeth Sweigart Pilcher of Savannah, Georgia, and Denise Sweigart-Percell of Dayton, Oregon; brothers, Ben Sweigart of Salem, Oregon, Jeremy Sweigart of Kanai, Alaska, and Joseph Sweigart of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandfather, Jack Lovelace of McMinnville; aunt, Casey Hanson- Baruth of Evansville, Wyoming; uncles, Mike and Aunt Jeri Paull of Whiteson, Oregon, and David Burnham of Phoenix, Arizona; best friend since childhood, Emily Maggard of McMinnville; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Katie was preceded in death by her grandmother, Patricia Lovelace; and her father, Gene Sweigart.

There will be a celebration of Katie’s life at 1 p.m. May 14, 2022, which would have been her 28th birthday, at Wennerberg Park (lower park), 945 W. Grant, in Carlton, Oregon.