Catherine Louise McGinn Lloyd 1937 - 2020

In Loving Memory

Catherine Louise McGinn Lloyd passed peacefully August 8, 2020, surrounded by her family’s love.

Cathy, or “Mom Lloyd,” as she was affectionately known by many, was born October 12, 1937, in Denver, Colorado, where she grew up. Her parents are John and Catherine (Yeager) McGinn. She married Jack Allen Lloyd (deceased) on December 30, 1956. Cathy and Jack spent their early years living in Walla Walla, Washington, Ritzville, Washington, Portland and Pendleton, Oregon, until finally settling in McMinnville, Oregon, in 1973. Cathy loved her family dearly and lived for family events and holiday gatherings. She was an incredible cook and was known for her legendary homemade spaghetti, cabbage bread, ambrosia and cookies. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening and theater, especially musicals. She worked for many years as an office manager for CC Meisel, and enjoyed time on the weekends in Pacific City.

Cathy’s family includes her children, Bob and Joanie Lloyd, Jack and Tina Lloyd, Cheryl and Chris Winkler, Becky Lloyd-Scalzo and Terry Scalzo; grandchildren, Kolbi Lloyd, Jenna Winkler, Kyle Winkler, Lexi Winkler, Haylie Winkler, Kenzie Winkler, Luke Scalzo and Tanner Scalzo; and siblings, Loretta Capra, Frances Stephens and Lorna Baldwin. Siblings deceased--Jim McGinn and Emmett McGinn.

There will never be another like Cathy. She was kind and selfless. Her family misses her very much and is fortunate to have had her.

Details for a celebration of life will be announced soon.

In honor of Cathy’s memory, the family requests donations to Housecall Providers Hospice, housecallproviders.org Thank you.