Catharine Marie Yates 1922 - 2022

Catharine Marie Yates went to be with her Savior on February 20, 2022, just a few months shy of her 100th birthday. She was born June 2, 1922, in West Linn, Oregon, to Charles and Marie Gleason. After graduating from Marylhurst University in 1943, she worked for a time in Alaska. This is when her future husband, Ross, a friend of her brother, began courting her. They married in 1955 and had over 60 years together until his death in 2017.

After living for many years in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, they retired in the '80s to McMinnville, Oregon, and were active in St. James Catholic Church; they were the honorary grandparents at St. James School. She then moved to Portland to be near family. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

A lifelong and devoted Catholic, she drew close all who knew her with her gracious charm, shy smile and gentle wit. Many thanks to those who went over and beyond in caring for her, Josef and Claudia, and their family at the Autumn Leaf Care Home, and Elisabeth’s Care Home, Elisabeth and her family. We are so grateful to them and so thankful we got to know her in her later years. We will miss her.

Services will be held later when we all can gather.