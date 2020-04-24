Casey retires as Newberg-Dundee Police Chief

Brian Casey

Brian Casey has retired as Newberg-Dundee Police Chief after 29 years with the department, effective today, the city announced in a press release.

Capt. Jeff Kosmicki has been named interim chief, pending a national search for a permanent replacement for Casey. Kosmicki has served 22 years with the department. Sgt. Cameron Ferguson was named interim captain.

Casey started his career as a reserve officer with the department. After being hired full-time, he was assigned to the detective division, and was the department's first school resource officer.

He was promoted from the detective division to patrol sergeant to lieutenant and then to deputy chief before replacing Robert Tardiff as chief in 2007.

Throughout his tenure, Casey has provided consistent and compassionate leadership at the department, creating a culture of service to the community, the press release noted.

It went on to say Casey has led the department to many successes, including Newberg & Dundee being regularly recognized as one of Oregon’s safest communities.

“I want to thank Chief Casey for his years of service to the communities of Newberg and Dundee," City Manager Dan Weinheimer said.

Casey has provided consistent and steady leadership of the department, according to Weinheimer.

"I am excited to work more closely with Capt. Kosmicki as interim chief and Sgt. Ferguson as interim captain," he said.

Casey's brother, Tim, is a Yamhill County sheriff's deputy.