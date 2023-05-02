Carroll (Cal) Jay Tichenor 1939 - 2024

"Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come." 2 Corinthians 5:17

Carroll (Cal) Jay Tichenor entered Heaven on June 3, 2024, with the fanfare of those who went before him and was surely greeted with cheers of joy. Well done, good and faithful servant. He was 84 years old.

Cal served God, his family and his country throughout his entire life. He decided at the age of seven that if you were going to do a job then you should do it to the best of your ability. He set a high standard for himself and this showed up in all areas of his life. His daughters appreciated this quality more in adulthood than when learning their multiplication tables as young girls.

Cal loved Jesus. Even as dementia robbed him of many of his memories, he still met Jesus daily in prayer. Through Jesus, Cal learned grace, forgiveness and mercy to complement his deep desire for justice and the law. He would be the first to tell you that he was not perfect, but he strived to love others and put them first in all circumstances.

Cal earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Oregon. He worked during college as a communications clerk for the Oregon State Police office before completing a Law Degree from the University of Oregon School of Law. He was admitted to the State Bar of Oregon in 1964.

After graduating from law school, Cal began his legal career as a commissioned officer for the United States Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps. He served in Vietnam and was the lead prosecutor for the My Lai trial. He received many decorations and honors during his 30 years of active duty and was respected by his peers, subordinates and his commanding officers throughout his military career. He retired from active duty in 1994. For a man who did not particularly enjoy travel, he lived and served with his family in five countries and 11 U.S. states.

Cal began his civilian service by working as a Deputy District Attorney, and was eventually elected as a Circuit Court Judge in Yamhill County. He officially retired in 2015, yet continued to serve as a Senior Judge and reluctantly fully retired in 2018 to work on his golf game, cheer on his adored U of O Ducks, and spend time with his family.

Cal is survived by his beloved wife, Sue; his favorite daughter, Dena, and her partner Robin; his favorite daughter, Dawn, and her husband Tom; his favorite daughter, Darcy, and her husband Andy; his loving son-in-law, Mark; his 16 brilliant grandchildren, Josh, Micaela, Brynna, Mady, Zach, Micah, Gabe, Emma, Elijah, Adrian, Mariah, Lily, Izzy, Ellie, Ella, and Ben; three amazing great-grandchildren, Ekho, Noah, and Riley; his two devoted and possibly better golfer brothers, Don and John, and their lovely wives, Carol and Ann; and his many talented nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for this wonderful man, who lived a life well lived and was loved by those who knew him, will be held at 10 a.m. July 1, at Willamette National Cemetery, with full military and police honors.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an organization that is special to your heart.

