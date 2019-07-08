Carrie Dorotharine Whygle - 1932 - 2019

Carrie Dorotharine Whygle, or Dorothy as she was known by most, died peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019, with family by her side in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 86.

Dorothy was a devoted mother to four surviving children, Larry Whygle of Dayton, Mike Whygle (Leanne) of Salem, Barbara Braun (Jim) of Dayton, and Cyndy Granger (Randy) of McMinnville. She was predeceased by one son, William Jackson “Jackie,” in 1957. She was an adoring grandma, granny, gran, G-ma and GG to 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was born July 26, 1932, in Antlers, Oklahoma, to William and Carrie Peoples. She was the eldest of 10 surviving children, who often considered her a second mother. She moved to Wheatland when she was 13, and started working not long afterward, finishing the 8th grade to help support her family. Dorothy married CJ Whygle on April 3, 1950, in Eloy, Arizona. In 1951, they settled in the Grand Island area, where they raised their four children.

Dorothy was a dedicated and industrious worker. She was employed by many local farmers throughout the years before retiring in 1997 after spending 20 years at Gray & Co. Cherry Plant, where she was well known and admired.

Dorothy was passionate about family. She would often host large gatherings, cooking southern specialties handed down from her mother, including chicken and dumplings, biscuits, and her famous fried chicken. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished every moment, hug, and kiss from her “doll or babe,” as she would endearingly refer to them. She was exceptional at making each feel important, precious and loved. Her pride and support were unwavering!

She was a strong, loyal, kindhearted, generous, compassionate, joyful and devoted woman who always had a twinkle in her eye and a warm smile on her face. She was the foundation of her family and her legacy will live on through all who were loved by her.

A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville, with Pastor Jared Schroeder officiating. Graveside services will follow at Hopewell Cemetery, then a reception and potluck dinner at Unionvale Countryside Church, 18725 S.E. Wallace Rd., Dayton. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dorothy’s life. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.