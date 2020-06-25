Carolyn Kubal Swetz 1939 - 2020

Carolyn Kubal Swetz, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away June 25, 2020.

Carolyn was born May 15, 1939, in Fort Collins, Colorado. In 1962, she moved to California and began work at Rockwell International, where she met the love of her life, Joseph Swetz. They married September 11, 1965, and she dedicated her life to the loving care of her family. After raising their family in Southern California, they moved to McMinnville in 1986, when Joseph retired. Carolyn had a great love of quilting and was often seen at Boersma’s.

Carolyn is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Joseph; her sister, Suzie; her son, Joseph; her son, David and his wife Fae; and her two adoring granddaughters, Jenna and Kendra. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com