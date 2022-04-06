Carole Blayney 1948-2022

Carole R. Blayney was born February 24, 1948, in Kenton, Oregon, and joined her husband Gary in Heaven on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Carole had two sisters and one brother, Marie, Betty and Henry. On January 27, 1967, Carole married her husband, Gary Douglas Blayney, in Vancouver, Washington, and they moved to McMinnville, Oregon. Together they had two boys, Darcy and Todd. Among various careers, Carole retired from the News-Register.

Carole had a collection of dolls and small figurines and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her two sons, Darcy Blayney and Todd Blayney of McMinnville.

A joint celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Sunrise Church in McMinnville, Oregon. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.