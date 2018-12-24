Carol Warner Christen - 1939 - 2018

Carol Warner Christen passed away December 24, 2018, in Garibaldi, Oregon, at the age of 79. She resided on a ranch outside Yamhill, Oregon.

Carol was born March 1, 1939, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Robert Warner and Dorothea (Hotchkiss) Warner. She was the sister of Robert Warner Jr. and had many cousins in the Cleveland area. Carol grew up in Massillon, Ohio, where she attended Washington High School. She attended The College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She was married February 14, 1978, to Joseph E. Christen III.

Carol raised five strong and independent children from a previous marriage, Michael, Ann, Linda, Karen and Jane. These children produced seven grandchildren, Eleasah, Joshua, Brandi, Amy, Michael, Krista and Jaime; and five great-grandchildren, Kendal, Oliver, Kelvin, Tyler and Elliot, all of them bright and beautiful.

Her natural curiosity and intelligence led her to several careers. She was a voracious reader and her home library fills three walls of her home. She was a draft counselor for the American Friends Service Committee. She designed and created stage sets for the Edwin Albright Theater in Naperville, Illinois. Carol performed drafting and design for several civil engineering companies in Illinois and Oregon. Carol started several businesses, including a hypnotherapy practice, business bookkeeping services and office management. She edited books for two local authors. She edited two newsletters and coordinated the Yamhill Art Harvest tours for several years. Her ranch was home to 50 or so cashmere goats, chickens, ducks, turkeys, Guinea fowl, dogs and cats, of course. She also cared for her mother Dora for the final seven years of her life until she slipped peacefully away in November of 1997.

Carol was a 20-year cancer survivor and fearlessly remodeled the three homes she lived in, ripping out walls and rearranging doors and windows. The interiors were painted with the style and skill of an art school trained set designer. She would copy a beloved Picasso painting onto an entire wall with stunning results.

She had a particular charm that drew others to her, sometimes without introduction. People would tell her things they would not normally share; somehow sensing she had an answer. Carol’s life touched so many people in many ways, and I know she will be remembered by many.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Macy & Son Funeral Home In McMinnville, Oregon. A light reception will follow. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.