Carol "Dale" Hyland 1932 - 2022

Carol “Dale” Hyland passed away March 21, 2022, at Joyful Heart Care Home in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 89 years old.

Dale was born August 19, 1932, in Gresham, Oregon, to Frank and Mabry (Currin) Greenman. She married Air Force Lt. Col. James V. Hyland, and they went on to have two children, Margie and Mark.

She had numerous interests, which included her Siamese cats, gourmet cooking, and sewing. She was also a Master Gardener and was a member of Lioness/Lions Club in McMinnville.

Dale was preceded in death by her husband, James; and son, Mark. She is survived by daughter, Margie (Dave) Williams; daughter-in-law, Linda Hyland; grandchildren, Devan (Audrey) Williams of Livermore, California, Bo (Jessica) Williams of Tigard, Oregon, Cassie Williams of Portland, Oregon, Nathan Hyland of Watsonville, California, and Chelsea Hyland of Portland; and seven great-grandchildren, (who called her “GG”).

She will be deeply missed by those who knew her.

