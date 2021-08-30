Carlton pool closes early because of possible COVID link

The Carlton pool closed Monday for the season after a patron tested positive for COVID 19.

The seasonal, outdoor pool was scheduled to remain open through Sept. 5. However, city officials decided to close it immediately because of the positive test.

Contract tracing is being done to notify other people who might have used the pool about the same time.

Pool staff have been doing extra sanitizing all summer, in addition to limiting numbers of patrons, in an effort to keep coronavirus from spreading.

For more information, call Carlton City Hall, at 503-852-7575.