Carlton planners give nod to 55-home subdivision

Carlton Planning Commission unanimously approved plans Monday for part of a subdivision in the southeast part of town.

The planning commission meeting was calm and friendly, in contrast to boisterous earlier council sessions about a zone change on the property that paved the way for the TJA LLC’s construction plans.

Citizens had protested outside Carlton City Hall prior to the second reading of the ordinance that would change the 13.94-acre property from agricultural to residential zoning. At the council’s Sept. 1 meeting, residents expressed concerns about environmental issues, traffic, sewer and water capabilities before the council voted 5-2 to approve the new zoning.

At Monday’s planning meeting, TJA sought approval for an 11.97-acre section of the site for 55 single-family homes on lots that are at least 6,000-square feet each. Another 1.97 acres at the northeast corner of the property will be devoted to a multifamily complex with 22 residences.

Mark Hoyt and Monty Hurley, speaking for TJA, provided plans for the site, JR Meadows 2, which is between the Yamhill Carlton Elementary School fields and Old McMinnville Highway.

It lies just south of another subdivision TJA is currently building, JR Meadows 1, which abuts East Main Street at Seventh Street.

Residents of JR2 will reach their homes via Seventh Street or, eventually, via cross streets.

Since the earlier controversy over the zone change, TJA had made several changes to approve its proposed plans for JR2, said Reimann, who owns TJA with Jake Lucey.

“We listened to the city and the comments, and worked really hard to submit a plan that’s good for Carlton,” Reimann told the planning commission during the Zoom meeting.

He said the new plans include more open space, about 2 acres in total, for a park, natural areas and walking paths. Wetlands and the floodplain are protected, Hurley said.

It also preserves about one-third of the existing trees on the site, Hurley said. Reimann added, “we’re saving all we can.”

His company will build a play structure and a path for children to use to reach the school, he said.

There will be a planting strip along each street, with trees between the sidewalk and the roadway.

Reimann said TJA plans to plant a variety of drought-resistant trees along the streets. Varying the trees is an idea he credited to Susan Turrell, who had been a vocal opponent of the zone change.

Turrell was the only resident who spoke Monday during the public learning on the subdivision question.

She said she “could not be happier” about the landscaping and subdivision plans and was “pleased the developer, staff and planners are listening to citizens.”