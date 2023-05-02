Carlton man killed in 47 crash

A Carlton man died Wednesday when his Audi Q5 was hit by another vehilce while trying to turn left onto Highway 47 at Spring Hill Road, according to Oregon State Police.

Elvis Jay Harden, 81, was facing west on Spring Hill and trying to turn south on 47 about 3:15 p.m. Harden, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His car was struck by a Mazda CX5 driven by Derek J. Ellis, 41, of Corvallis. He and his passengers, Gemmy Wales Cadigan, 40, a 2-year-old boy, and a 4-month-old girl, suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Highway 47 was closed at Spring Hill for about four hours during the investigation.

Oregon State Police troopers were assisted by Forest Grove Fire Department, Washington County