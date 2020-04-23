Carlton Fun Days canceled

The Carlton Community Foundation announced Thursday that it is canceling Fun Days, the annual festival usually is held during the last weekend of June.

The foundation is canceling this year’s parade, concerts, booths in the park and other activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We considered the health of our attendees, vendors, volunteers and entertainers, the economic hardship on our community, and the financial risk of proceeding with the event” foundation members announced on Facebook.

The next Carlton Fun Days will be held June 25-26, 2021.