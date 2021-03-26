Carlton, Amity firefighters will deliver Easter eggs

In Amity, families with children 12 and younger can sign up for the second egg hunt delivery. Amity Fire District started the event last year after the coronavirus pandemic prevented its usual hunt in the city park.

Firefighters will deliver eggs to families the morning of Saturday, April 3.

Registration is available by clicking a link on the district’s Facebook page. Deadline is March 30.

For more information, email volunteers@amityfire.com.

In Carlton, volunteer firefighters will drive through town on the morning of Saturday, April 3, handing out plastic eggs and small toys.

Trucks will leave the fire station at 9 a.m. and drive through the northwest part of the city, then the northeast second, the southeast and the southwest. After handing out eggs and toys to families along the route, they will reach the upper park, Ladd Park, about 10:30 a.m.

A map is available on the department’s Facebook page.

Carlton Fire District also canceled its usual egg hunt in Wennerberg Park for the second year in a row.