Carl Nicholas Biltz 1932 - 2021

Carl Nicholas Biltz was born June 20, 1932, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Carl A. Blitz and Frances (Hornung) Biltz. He attended local grade schools there and graduated from Withrow High School in 1950. He attended Duke University for two years before joining the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After four years, he returned to Cincinnati where he studied physics and math. He then went to work for GE in their Jet Engine Division.

He met his future wife there, but they went their own ways for several years; he to down range missile sites operated by RCA in the South Atlantic and then north to Fairbanks, Alaska, and she to San Francisco. They reunited and were married in 1968 in Saint Ann’s Church in Stanford, California. They settled in Fairbanks, where their only son, Thomas Roger, was born on Christmas Eve in 1969. They experienced Fairbanks before the pipeline explosion.

They left there in hopes of settling in Denver, but that city did not YET have the need for technical people, so they went on and settled in Sunnyvale, California, before the Silicon Valley boom! He worked for a while at SRI on very early mass spectrometers. Then on to, for the rest of his working years, at IBM in San Jose, as a production manager and then as a programmer analyst.

At retirement in 1997, he and Diann built their dream house on the beach in Florence, Oregon, the area they fell in love with when they left Alaska years ago. After 16 years, they retired again to Hillside Retirement Community in McMinnville, where he passed away on March 17, 2021.

He is survived by Diann, his wife of 53 years; son, Roger of Seattle; nephew, Tracy Putnam of Lake Forest, Illinois; niece, Betsey Putnam Belden of Cranford, New Jersey; two grand-nieces; and three grand-nephews. Carl was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Biltz Putnam. No services are planned. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Hillside Foundation, Linfield University, or the Salvation Army.

