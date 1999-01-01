Carl Lee Blanchard 1939 - 2021

Carl Lee Blanchard, the son of Merlon and Laura Blanchard, was born October 7, 1939, in Newberg, Oregon. He was the oldest of eight children, Shari Berg, Mark Blanchard, David Blanchard, Karen Gunter, Daniel Blanchard, Anne Blanchard and Midge Mitzy Brady.

Carl attended school in Dayton, Oregon; he worked long hard hours on the family farm and the farming communities. In 1959, he joined the Marines; after boot camp, he attended sea school and then was assigned to the USS Kearsarge, an aircraft carrier. Once a Marine, Always a Marine, a life-defending change in character and behavior taught to all Marines.

He was married to Kathleen Dowling for 49 years and later divorced. They had five children, Michael, Laura, Schott, Kelly (deceased as a baby) and Matthew, and lived in Chicago, Illinois, then Eugene, Oregon. He became an Oregon State trooper. As a highway patrol officer, he often taught, coaching others on policy, procedures and safety. He served as security officer and driver for a senator. Later, he was promoted to detective. Carl loved his job but was medically retired in 1976; he remained active in the Reserve. Carl then became security supervisor at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Eugene. The last many wonderful loving years were spent with a special companion, Joyce Widenhouse. They lived in Meridian, Idaho. A joy to Carl was all his family. Carl loved all who knew him and was a true friend. He loved his family; they were very important to him. Carl, we love you; you are always in our hearts and loved deeply.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. November 6, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Ash Street in Dayton, Oregon.