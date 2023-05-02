Carl Jacob Dauenhauer 1934 - 2025

Carl Jacob Dauenhauer passed away peacefully in his home on May 31, 2025.

Carl was born November 9, 1934, in Ballston, Oregon, to Xavier Jacob Dauenhauer and Ida Marie Dauenhauer. Carl attended Dayton High School in Dayton, Oregon.

After high school, he joined the U.S. Army and was shipped off to serve in the Korean War. After returning from the war, Carl met his wife, Lores Marie Leppin, and they were married on October 26, 1957, in McMinnville, Oregon. After marrying, they eventually settled in their home outside Dayton, where they raised their three children.

Carl spent much of his life farming crops. In 1982, Carl and his father, Xavier, planted their vineyard just south of the property. In 1999, Carl opened Hauer of the Dauen Winery, which has been in business for 26 years now. Carl was also a member of the Amity School Board for 27 years.

Carl loved spending time with his family. He also loved cars and recently spending his time at the local electric shop. He was a teller of stories and had a laugh that was nothing less than memorable. He was a member of the St. James Catholic Church as well as a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his daughter, Pam (Roberta) of Salem, Oregon; two sons, Jeffery of Amity, Oregon, and Paul (Carol) of Dayton; grandchildren, Allen Dauenhauer, Kari Dauenhauer, Alexandra Umbarger (Logan), Natalie Dauenhauer (Kory), and Derrick Dauenhauer (Heather); and six great-grandchildren, Leara Dauenhauer, Thea Dauenhauer, Owen Dauenhauer, Luke Dauenhauer, Monroe Umbarger, and Baker Umbarger.

A viewing will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 7, 2025, at the Chapel of Macy, 135 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville, Oregon.

Services will be held Friday, June 13, 2025, at St. James Catholic Church, 1145 N.E. First St., McMinnville. Rosary will begin at 11 a.m. with Mass to follow at noon. Following Mass, burial will be at the Hopewell Church Cemetery, 21600 S.E. Church Rd., Dayton, with a gathering of family and friends to follow the burial at Hauer of the Dauen Winery,16425 S.E. Webfoot Rd., Dayton.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dauenhauer Scholarship through the Amity Education Foundation, 807 Trade St., Amity, Oregon, or St. James Catholic Church,1145 N.E. First St., McMinnville, OR 97128

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.