Carl E. Schmauder 1928 - 2020

McMinnville resident Carl Schmauder passed away March 16, 2020, at the age of 91.

Born in Lafayette on October 15, 1928, Carl spent over 50 years in the Lincoln City area prior to moving to McMinnville in 2003.

Carl is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Ardith; seven children; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and friends across the country.

Currently, no service is planned. Information about a future memorial will come at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.macyandson.com.

