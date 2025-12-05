Cantata offers seven performances

News-Register file photo

The cantata, “Christmas Changes Everything,” features narration, a choir singing contemporary and traditional Christmas music, along with an orchestra, a youth choir and sign language interpreters. Almost 60 people are participating.

Sunday’s performance will begin at 4 p.m. in the Amity Church, 1305 Goucher St. All concerts are free; donations will be accepted for the YCAP food bank.

Additional performances include:

-- Thursday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m., Newberg Church of the Nazarene, 23177 Old Yamhill Road.

-- Friday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., Dayton First Baptist Church, 300 Flower Lane.

-- Sunday, Dec. 14, 6 p.m., McMinnville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1500 S.W. Old Sheridan Road.

-- Saturday, Dec. 20, 3 p.m., Joyful Servant Lutheran Church, 1716 N. Villa Road, Newberg. The program will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel.

-- Sunday, Dec. 21, 4 p.m. St. John Catholic Church, 445 N. Maple St., Yamhill.

-- Monday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, 1145 N.E. First St., McMinnville.

The schedule may change if the weather is inclement.

Audience members are asked to avoid wearing fragrances, because several members of the cantata choir are sensitive to those.

The choir has been rehearsing and performing each year since 1987.

Lee Schrepel of Yamhill has directed the group since 1990; he is the former choir leader at Joyful Servant Lutheran Church in Newberg and Trinity Lutheran Church in McMinnville. Dardie Robinson of Gaston is piano accompanist.

Choir members and other performers live in numerous communities. Many have been involved with the cantata for many years, although there also are newcomers each year.

Since 2004, the annual event has raised about $356,000 for the food bank.

For more information, visit www.cantatachoir.org.