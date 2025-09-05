Cantata choir forming for season

Singers and musicians can register to participate in the 2025 Community Christmas Cantata Choir, which will start rehearsals Oct. 6.

The annual nondenominational cantata choir is comprised of people from throughout the Yamhill County area. Adult singers, a children’s choir, instrumentalists and sign language interpreters participate.

Longtime director Lee Schrepel will lead this year’s cantata, “Christmas Changes Everything.”

Participants can get sheet music and tapes of the cantata after they sign up and audition.

The choir will rehearse in Joyful Servant Lutheran Church, 1716 North Villa Road, Newberg. Rehearsals will run from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays in October and Mondays and Saturdays in November.

The choir will perform at several area churches during December.

For more information, contact Schrepel at 503-939-1562 or by email at lee@fruithillinc.com.