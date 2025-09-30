By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • September 30, 2025 Tweet

Entrepreneurial spirit: Mak and Maleah Parshall continue to add to their business portfolio

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Mak and Maleah Parshall moved to the McMinnville area in June to expand their businesses, which include Mole Busters in Washington state and online companies that offer business consulting and personalized content. He also has written a book about entrepreneurship.

Parshall became interested in cycling, for instance, so he turned pro while still a teenager and managed to qualify to race in Europe. He was the top young rider in an event in Belgium before an injury forced him to try something else.

He started college with the goal of becoming a lawyer, but the traditional path wasn’t fast enough. He became a paralegal, working full-time in addition to going to school to study business as well as pre-law.

Then, figuring he could learn more about business by doing it, he started his own company to rid people’s properties of moles. As Mole Busters grew quickly, Parshall learned about customer service, charging a fair price that would earn a profit and other aspects of business.

Now 21, he still owns the Washington-based company and is planning to expand Mole Busters, including someday opening a McMinnville branch since he lives here now.

In the meantime, though, there are other avenues to race down. Instead of adding his Mole Busters experience to law school applications, he’s decided to skip becoming an attorney and instead open a law business that focuses on helping people in need.

In Arizona, he said, it’s possible to own a law firm without being a lawyer; hired attorneys do the legal work. “So, I’ll be commuting to Arizona soon,” he said.

Parshall still will be based in the McMinnville area, where he was born before living several other places while growing up. He returned in June soon after he and his wife, Maleah, were married. In fact, they wed on May 31 and moved to Dayton the next day.

The couple settled in McMinnville “with the goal of giving back and being involved in the community,” Maleah said.

She helped him improve Mole Busters and add other business ventures, such as a service that creates personalized content for companies using artificial intelligence. The Parshalls collect information and writing samples from clients, then use AI to create content resembling what would be written by the clients themselves.

They also have an eBay store, Resale Collective; offer business consulting; and run LeadMancer, which helps other businesses develop leads to increase customer growth.

Maleah Parshall also does marketing and social media for the Parshall Group, the umbrella business that oversees Mole Busters, LeadMancer and their other ventures.

Currently, one of her projects is promoting her husband’s first book, “Adaptability: How I Went from Minimum Wage to CEO in 2 Years.” She designed the cover, as well.

They plan a virtual book launch on Nov. 1.

He will sell books and speak during the launch. He’s hoping to have additional entrepreneurial speakers as guests.

Anyone can sign up for the book launch on the Parshall Group website, www.parshallgroup.com. Registration is free, or readers can register for a VIP package that includes a copy of the book. The book also can be pre-ordered on Amazon.

In “Adaptability: How I Went from Minimum Wage to CEO in 2 Years,” Mak Parshall discusses the knowledge he’s gained in starting and running businesses.

Although he’s still young, he said, he has a great deal of expertise to share. He especially wants to reach young entrepreneurs who are new at business or who want to enter the field.

“It’s a mindset. They need to learn to adapt and change,” he said. “They need to adapt in order to offer a product that customers want.”

His wife added that her husband provides a good example for other young entrepreneurs.

“Mak’s story is really one of resilience,” she said. “Starting young, facing challenges, and choosing to keep building rather than give up.”