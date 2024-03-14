Candidate filing deadline passes for May election

One final person has filed to run for county commissioner in the May primary this year, against incumbent Lindsay Berschauer and challenger David “Bubba” King.

David Wall, who turned in a last-minute filing on Tuesday, has run three times, in 2018, 2020 and 2022, but has never mounted a vigorous campaign.

Treasurer Kris Bledsoe is running unopposed for re-election.

Assessor Derrick Wharff is running unopposed for re-election.

Sheriff Sam Elliott, who was appointed by the county commissioners in December after former Sheriff Tim Svenson left to take another job, is running unopposed.

At the state level, Head Deputy District Attorney Kate Lynch is running unopposed for Yamhill County district attorney. Incumbent Brad Berry has not filed for re-election.

Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Chapman has filed for re-election, unopposed.

In the 23rd District for State Rep., Democrat Kriss Wright has filed to challenge Republican incumbent Anna Scharf.

In the 24th District for State Rep., Republican incumbent Lucetta Elmer is running unopposed.

State Sen. Brian Boquist, R-District 12, is not eligible for re-election, following a decision by the state Supreme Court. Dundee City Councilor Bruce Starr, a Boquist supporter and former state senator, has filed to run for his seat. He is being challenged by Democrat Scott Hooper, an attorney and rancher from Monmouth.

In the run for Congressional District 6, Democratic Rep. Andrea Salinas is being challenged by Democrat Cody Reynolds and Republicans Mike Erickson, David Burch of Salem and Dundee Mayor David Russ. Salinas defeated Reynolds and Erickson in 2022.