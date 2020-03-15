Cancellations and closures

The following events have been canceled or postponed, and services or places closed due to efforts to stop the potential spread of coronavirus:

Canceled:

* Spring into Gardening, the Master Gardeners' event, which had been scheduled for March 21.

* McMinnville Kiwanis Club meetings cancelled through at least the end of March.

* Master Gardeners' annual plant sale, which had been scheduled for May 2-3.



Postponed:

* McMinnville's second Recycled Arts Festival, rescheduled for the weekend of Oct. 16 instead of mid-April.

Closed:

n Head Start of Yamhill County through at least March 31.



* Public schools, through at least the end of March; school activities, competitions and meetings through mid-April.

* Classes at Linfield College, through at least the end of March.

* McMinnville Senior Center through mid-April.

* McMinnville youth soccer through at least March 29.

* McMinnville Aquatic Center, though at least March 28.

* McMinnville Senior Center, through at least March 28.

Open, but closed to in-person public access:

* Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement offices. Call 911 in an emergency.

Please contact the News-Register if you have cancellations, closures or postponements to report.