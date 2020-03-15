Cancellations and closures
The following events have been canceled or postponed, and services or places closed due to efforts to stop the potential spread of coronavirus:
Canceled:
* Spring into Gardening, the Master Gardeners' event, which had been scheduled for March 21.
* McMinnville Kiwanis Club meetings cancelled through at least the end of March.
* Master Gardeners' annual plant sale, which had been scheduled for May 2-3.
Postponed:
* McMinnville's second Recycled Arts Festival, rescheduled for the weekend of Oct. 16 instead of mid-April.
Closed:
n Head Start of Yamhill County through at least March 31.
* Public schools, through at least the end of March; school activities, competitions and meetings through mid-April.
* Classes at Linfield College, through at least the end of March.
* McMinnville Senior Center through mid-April.
* McMinnville youth soccer through at least March 29.
* McMinnville Aquatic Center, though at least March 28.
* McMinnville Senior Center, through at least March 28.
Open, but closed to in-person public access:
* Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement offices. Call 911 in an emergency.
Please contact the News-Register if you have cancellations, closures or postponements to report.
