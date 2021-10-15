Canadian firm acquires Roth’s

Roth’s Fresh Markets locations, including the McMinnville store, have been acquired by a Canadian firm, the Pattison Food Group.

“It’s business as usual for Roth’s and all of our market directors and team members,” said Tim Jennings, who will become president of the Roth’s chain. “We will continue to focus on customer service and having the best fresh offering in every market we serve.

Jennings will replace Michael Roth, who is retiring. He will report to Ben Harrack, senior vice president at Pattison.

In addition to McMinnville, Roth’s has five stores in Salem and locations in Silverton, Monmouth and Stayton, as well. The chain, founded in 1962, will use the Roth’s name and operate under the same structure, company officials said.

Jennings said the pairing of Roth’s and Pattison is a good move. “Our culture, values and priorities are well aligned,” he said.

Pattison also operates Save-On-Foods, Western Canada’s largest grocery retailer; Buy-Low Foods, Quality Foods, Choices Markets and more than a dozen other food, drug and specialty brands.

The 60-year-old company employs nearly 30,000 people at nearly 300 retail stores and a wholesale division.